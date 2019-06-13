Southland Jamboree Concert Series
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
Bluegrass music holds a special place in our hearts being from Kentucky. Come out and enjoy some great local bluegrass music on Thursday nights.
June 6 | Kentucky Wild Horse
June 13 | Cane Run Bluegrass
June 20 | Uptown Blue
June 27 | Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
July 4 | Chris & Jenn Shouse
July 11 | Newtown
July 18 | Custom Made Bluegrass
July 25 | The Price Sisters
August 1 | Ida Clare
August 8 | Blue Eagle Band
August 15 | The Local Honeys
August 22 | TBD
August 29 | Laurel River Line
Thursdays through August | 7PM
For more information call (859) 425-2349 or visit http://LexingtonKY.gov