Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing, Readings by Faculty

Please join us for readings by the following Spalding faculty:

Rebecca Walker (creative nonfiction, fiction), Black Cool: One Thousand Streams of Blackness; Adé: A Love Story

Gabriel Jason Dean (playwriting), Qualities of Starlight

Maureen Morehead (poetry), Late August Blues: The Daylily Poems

Susan Campbell Bartoletti (writing for children & young adults), Terrible Typhoid Mary: A True Story of the Deadliest Cook in America

Robin Lippincott (fiction, creative nonfiction), In the Meantime; Blue Territory

Helena Kriel (screenwriting), Rhino

For more information call 502-873-4400 or visit spalding.edu/mfa