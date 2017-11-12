Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing

to Google Calendar - Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing - 2017-11-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing - 2017-11-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing - 2017-11-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing - 2017-11-12 17:00:00

Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing, Readings by Faculty

Please join us for readings by the following Spalding faculty:

Rebecca Walker (creative nonfiction, fiction), Black Cool: One Thousand Streams of Blackness; Adé: A Love Story

Gabriel Jason Dean (playwriting), Qualities of Starlight

Maureen Morehead (poetry), Late August Blues: The Daylily Poems

Susan Campbell Bartoletti (writing for children & young adults), Terrible Typhoid Mary: A True Story of the Deadliest Cook in America

Robin Lippincott (fiction, creative nonfiction), In the Meantime; Blue Territory

Helena Kriel (screenwriting), Rhino

For more information call 502-873-4400 or visit spalding.edu/mfa

Info
Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
502-873-4400
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing - 2017-11-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing - 2017-11-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing - 2017-11-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing - 2017-11-12 17:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

November 3, 2017

Saturday

November 4, 2017

Sunday

November 5, 2017

Monday

November 6, 2017

Tuesday

November 7, 2017

Wednesday

November 8, 2017

Thursday

November 9, 2017

Submit Yours