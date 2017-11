Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing, Featuring Readings by Spalding Alumni

Julie Stewart (fiction) ’10

Lynn Hoffman (writing for children & young adults, screenwriting) ’15

Jeanne Haggard (playwriting) ’06

Bridgett Jensen (creative nonfiction) ’08

Maria Steinmetz (writing for children & young adults) ’14

Dana Smith (fiction) ’17

Genissa Leder (writing for children & young adults) ’13

For more information call 502-873-4400 or visit spalding.edu/mfa