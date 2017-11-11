Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing

Spaulding University 845 South Third Street, Kentucky 40203

Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing

Spalding University’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, the state’s largest fall-spring reading series, takes place November 11-18 with readings by faculty and alumni of Spalding’s low-residency Master of Fine Arts in Writing program.

Spalding’s Distinguished Visiting Writer, Doug Wright, who won both the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize for I Am My Own Wife, gives a public presentation on Saturday, November 11.

Festival events will be held at Spalding’s Egan Leadership Center and First Unitarian Church as noted in the listings below. Plenty of free parking is available for the campus readings. All readings and events are free, ticketless, and open to the public.

