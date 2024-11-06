Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing

Kentucky’s largest fall-spring reading series, Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, kicks off Wednesday, November 6, with a virtual reading by faculty members Silas House, Jason Kyle Howard, Jeremy Paden, and Sam Zalutsky. Bestselling memoirist Javier Zamora headlines the festival, November 6 – 13, of readings by faculty and guests of the Sena Jeter Naslund-Karen Mann Graduate School of Writing and its flagship low-residency MFA program. All readings and events are free and open to the public. Plenty of free parking is available for on-campus readings.

Check Facebook for updated information: Facebook.com/SpaldingSchoolofWriting, or emailschoolofwriting@spalding.edu.

For more information call 502.873.4373 or visit spalding.edu