Spamalot at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Monty Python’s Spamalot, begins its search for the Holy Grail in the Fall of 2018. This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with a book by Eric Idle and music and lyrics by the Grammy Award-winning team of Mr. Idle and John Du Prez.

Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail, the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of the legend. Instead, Spamalot features shenanigans including a line of beautiful dancing girls, flatulent Frenchmen, and killer rabbits. Outside, there is plague with a 50% chance of pestilence and famine. Throughout the show, Arthur, traveling with his servant Patsy, recruits several knights to accompany him on his quest, including Sir Bedevere, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot, and Sir Galahad. Besides the rabbits and farting Frenchman, they meet such characters as the Lady of the Lake, Prince Herbert, Tim the Enchanter, Not Dead Fred, the Black Knight, and the Knights who say Ni.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

270-904-1880
