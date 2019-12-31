Sparkling New Year at CRU
CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
It's time to honor the passage of time by saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to a better and brighter 2020. Ring in the New Year at CRÚ with a celebratory dinner menu. The chefs at CRÚ are featuring a stellar 4 course prix fixe menu for the festive occasion. Have a big party to go to? Come for an early dinner and feast on CRU's gala menu for an intimate affair
before you head out. Or if you prefer a quieter celebration, score a late seating and enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. They'll have a cozy combination of a chef's crafted meal, professional service, chic ambiance, DJs or live music (in certain locations), plenty of wine and low-key fanfare to celebrate the new year. Make reservations soon!
$55 for 4 courses
For more information call 859-971-9463 or visit cruawinebar.com/locations_lexington.html