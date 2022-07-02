Sparks in the Park at Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Amphitheater is proud to announce the 8th Annual Sparks in the Park Event. The concert and fireworks will take place on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Beaver Dam Amphitheater. Gates open at 5:00 pm CDT and the show begins at 6:00 pm CDT. This year’s lineup fortes The Andy Brasher Band, with very special guests Tailgate and Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band. Fireworks will begin after the show, at approximately 9:00 pm CDT.

Admission is only $5 per person and all tickets are general admission seating. Veterans and under 18 are FREE. Chairs are provided in the lower arena area. If guests wish to sit on the lawn, small folding chairs are permitted.

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/