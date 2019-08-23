Special Comedy Show with Etta May at Pioneer Playhouse

What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” To put it simply, when Etta May takes the stage, she is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.