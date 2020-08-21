Special Comedy Weekend at Pioneer Playhouse
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Special Comedy Weekend starring Lee Cruse and the KY All-Stars Comedy Tour!
August 21 and 22 Two nights only!
Kentucky funnyman Lee Cruse returns to Pioneer Playhouse! Joined by Comedy Off-Broadway MC, Scott Wilson, and winners of the 2020 KY All-Stars Comedy Tour! A special stand-up comedy show you won’t want to miss! Rated PG.
For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.