Spectacle of Excess: Wrestling as American Performance Art at Speed Art Museum

Professional wrestling is a uniquely American performance art, blending athleticism, theater, and spectacle in what French theorist Roland Barthes famously called “a spectacle of excess.” Few places have contributed more to this cultural phenomenon than Kentucky, launching the careers of icons like WWE Hall of Famers “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Hillbilly Jim and internationally known figures like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena. The Bluegrass State has served as a hub for storytelling that bridges communities, generations, and cultural boundaries.

On program day, the wrestling ring transforms into a bold pop-art centerpiece in the Grand Hall at the Speed Art Museum, capturing the spectacle of professional wrestling. More than a display, it’s an experience!

