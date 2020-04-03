Spectacular Bid: The Last Superhorse of the 20th Century

Gear up for the Derby with some horse racing history! Come and hear the tale of Spectacular Bid, one of America’s greatest racehorses. Author Peter Lee will recount Bid’s exploits on the track, along with stories of the people who surrounded the champion, including trainer Bud Delp and jockey Ron Franklin. Join the conversation! Copies of Spectacular Bid: The Last Superhorse of the 20th Century will be available for sale and signing following the presentation.

Cost: $8.00. Free for KHS Members! Payment will be taken the day of at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. Dessert and coffee will be served. Reservations not required unless ordering a boxed lunch.

Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our exhibits the rest of the day!

Participants are welcome to bring a lunch if desired or may order a boxed lunch for an additional $10.00. Boxed lunch orders and payment must be received by Friday, March 27. Lunch orders canceled after 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27 will not be refunded. To order call 502-782-8070 or emailing KHSeducation@ky.gov.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov