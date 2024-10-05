× Expand Spencer County Octoberfest Check out our schedule of events! It's going to be a great day!

Spencer County Octoberfest

This multi-day celebration culminates with a street party in downtown Taylorsville. Live bands, beer garden, market vendors, and local shopping complement the pageant, parade, 5K, hog calling contest, street car show, corn-hole tournament and many other events!

For more information call (502) 507-5144.