Spencer County Octoberfest

This multi-day celebration culminates with a street party in downtown Taylorsville. Live bands, beer garden, market vendors, and local shopping complement the pageant, parade, 5K, hog calling contest, street car show, corn-hole tournament and many other events!

For more information call (502) 507-5144.

Taylorsville Downtown Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
