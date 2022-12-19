Spice It Up! Program at Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Pick up your free Spice Kit from December 5 – 10 to participate in a monthly cooking adventure. December's spice is mint. Join library staff on December 19 from 6-7 pm to chat about your cooking experience and taste the creations of others. Participants can use any mint with the recipe of your choice. Registration required/registration opens December 1.
For more information call (502) 241-1108.