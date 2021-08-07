Spirit of the South Tour at Ashland Riverfront
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Spirit of the South Tour w/ Blackberry Smoke
The Paramount Arts Center is excited to announce Spirit of the South Tour coming to the Ashland Riverfront featuring Blackberry Smoke - an American Southern rock/country rock band from Atlanta, Georgia
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
