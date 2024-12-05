Spirited Nights at Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is excited to introduce a new holiday tradition for its 26th annual holiday celebration. Spirited Nights is a 12-night complimentary event featuring a self-guided walk-through light experience with numerous stops with snacks and beverages (for purchase).

The route includes:

New light displays and photo opportunities Bourbon Cream Hot Chocolate Bar featuring beverages and bites for all ages Whiskey Woodcraft holiday demonstrations Complimentary bourbon tasting in the cherished Warehouse DLive music Cocktail Bar on a heated pavilion Extended holiday shopping hours in the Gift Shop Registration is required. Please use the link below to reserve your date and desired entry time. There are entry windows every 30 minutes during the event.

Note: The drive-thru will be significantly reduced to accommodate the new walking experience. As always, the drive-thru experience is free to the public and does not require registration. However, those who are not registered for Spirited Nights may not be granted entry if complimentary tickets are sold out. Those planning to attend both need to reserve their Spirited Nights spot in the link below and can enjoy the drive-thru at any point during their visit.

December 5–8, 12–15, 19–22

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm (entry times every 30 minutes)

Advanced complimentary reservations required.

For more information, please visit buffalotrace.com