Spirits of the Bluegrass Tour

Kentucky is well known for our bourbon distilleries but lesser known is our burgeoning craft brewery and winery scene. Kentucky is now home to over 50 breweries and 70 wineries. We would like to introduce you to a few of our favorites and of course, since it is Kentucky, one of our award-winning bourbon distilleries. On our Spirits of the Bluegrass Tour we will do a tour of Town Branch Distillery with tastings and then stop by Rock House Brewery for a tour, a flight and a discussion with owner Kevin. The last stop on the tour will be at Wildside Winery in Versailles, KY for a tour, flight, and discussion with owner Neil. Join us in learning about all aspects of the spirit making process.

We will pick you up at the Lexington visitor center. The tour is approximately 4-5 hours. Water and snacks will be provided.

Price: $50 (includes tour and tasting at all three locations).

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com