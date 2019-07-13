Splash Day at Christian Way Farms
Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
×
William's Advertising
Splash Day at Christian Way
Splash Day at Christian Way Farms
Splish splash fun day at Christian Way! Saturday, July 13 we’re offering a water day at Christian Way. We’ll have the purple crush giant water slide on-site with large splash pool, bubble stations, kiddie pools and more water fun to keep kids of all ages entertained all day!
For more information call (270) 269-2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com
Info
Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240 View Map
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation