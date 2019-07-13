Splash Day at Christian Way Farms

Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Splash Day at Christian Way Farms

Splish splash fun day at Christian Way! Saturday, July 13 we’re offering a water day at Christian Way. We’ll have the purple crush giant water slide on-site with large splash pool, bubble stations, kiddie pools and more water fun to keep kids of all ages entertained all day!

For more information call (270) 269-2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com

Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
