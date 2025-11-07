Spongebob The Musical: Youth Edition at Playhouse in the Park Murray
Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Show dates: Nov. 7th - Nov. 9th & Nov. 14th - 16thFridays & Saturdays at 7pm | Sundays at 2:30pm
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? Why, it's SpongeBob SquarePants! This one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, brilliantly adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, is specially tailored for young actors.
For more information, please call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org
Kids & Family