Spongebob The Musical: Youth Edition at Playhouse in the Park Murray

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

 Show dates: Nov. 7th - Nov. 9th & Nov. 14th - 16thFridays & Saturdays at 7pm | Sundays at 2:30pm

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? Why, it's SpongeBob SquarePants! This one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, brilliantly adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, is specially tailored for young actors.

For more information, please call 270.759.1752  or visit  playhousemurray.org

