× Expand Brittany Ellis A witch trick or treating at Pennyrile's Spooky extravaganza

Spooky Extravaganza at Pennyrile

Come spend your Halloween weekend with us at the Pennyrile Campground’s Spooky Extravaganza, October 31-November 1st!

Campsite Decorating & Pumpkin Carving Contest - Friday Night

Costume Contest - Friday Night

Ghostly Golf—$4 for adults, $3 for children - Friday & Saturday

Campsite Trick-or-Treating - Friday Night

It’s Fall Y’all Shirts—$10 - Saturday Afternoon

Creepy Crawly Nature Program - Saturday Afternoon

For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest-spooky-extravaganza-11436