Spooky Extravaganza at Pennyrile
to
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Brittany Ellis
A witch trick or treating at Pennyrile's Spooky extravaganza
Spooky Extravaganza at Pennyrile
Come spend your Halloween weekend with us at the Pennyrile Campground’s Spooky Extravaganza, October 31-November 1st!
Campsite Decorating & Pumpkin Carving Contest - Friday Night
Costume Contest - Friday Night
Ghostly Golf—$4 for adults, $3 for children - Friday & Saturday
Campsite Trick-or-Treating - Friday Night
It’s Fall Y’all Shirts—$10 - Saturday Afternoon
Creepy Crawly Nature Program - Saturday Afternoon
For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest-spooky-extravaganza-11436