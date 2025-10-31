Spooky Extravaganza at Pennyrile

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Spooky Extravaganza at Pennyrile

Come spend your Halloween weekend with us at the Pennyrile Campground’s Spooky Extravaganza, October 31-November 1st!

Campsite Decorating & Pumpkin Carving Contest - Friday Night

Costume Contest - Friday Night

Ghostly Golf—$4 for adults, $3 for children - Friday & Saturday

Campsite Trick-or-Treating - Friday Night

It’s Fall Y’all Shirts—$10 - Saturday Afternoon

Creepy Crawly Nature Program - Saturday Afternoon

For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest-spooky-extravaganza-11436

2707973421
