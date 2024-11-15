Sporting Art Auction at Keeneland

Keeneland, in partnership with Cross Gate Gallery of Lexington, KY, will present the 12thannual Sporting Art Auction on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.

The 2024 collection features 203 high-quality lots showcasing an impressive range of fine Sporting art and American painting as well as sculptures by renowned masters of their genre. Highlights include several works by Sir Alfred J. Munnings, the official 2024Breeders’ Cup program-cover artwork by Charles Church, a group of quality LeRoy Neimans, New Western paintings and a number of works by the late Peter Howell.

Most notable perhaps is Sir Alfred J. Munnings, ‘Lady Munnings on Magnolia’, one of several portraits depicting Lady Munningson a casual ride on her hunter, Magnolia. This mare by Ascot Gold Cup winner Happy Man is featured as the stunning dappled grey throughout Munnings’ celebrated Epsom paintings of 1931.

The Sporting Art Auction catalog is available online at thesportingartauction.com.

In keeping with their mission, Keeneland’s portion of the auction proceeds will benefit its non-profit initiatives. The Sporting Art collection is open to the public for viewing in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.

For more information call (859) 254-3412 or visit keeneland.com