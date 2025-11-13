Sporting Art Auction at Keeneland

Keeneland, in partnership with Cross Gate Gallery of Lexington, KY, will present the 13th annual Sporting Art Auction on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.

The 2025 collection features 206 high-quality lots showcasing an impressive range of fine Sporting art and American painting as well as sculptures by renowned masters of their game. Highlights include several works by Sir Alfred J. Munnings; the official 2025 Breeders’ Cup program-cover artwork by S.M Chavez; a group of quality paintings by LeRoy Neiman; New Western paintings; and a number of works by the late Peter Howell.

Most notable perhaps is Vaughn Flannery's Paddock Practice, Greentree, Saratoga, a rare piece to surface at market. One of his final works in a series created for Greentree Stud, this quintessential Saratoga scene exemplifies Flannery’s signature style, grounded in realism and simplicity.

The Sporting Art Auction catalog is available online at thesportingartauction.com.

In keeping with their mission, Keeneland’s portion of the auction proceeds will benefit its nonprofit initiatives.

The Sporting Art collection is open to the public for viewing in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.

For more information call (859) 254-3412 or visit keeneland.com