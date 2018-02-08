Spotlight on Archaeology at the University of Louisville

Literary Series Features Poets, Writer-illustrator

A free, public literary series this spring at the University of Louisville will feature two authors of poetry collections and a writer-illustrator of graphic nonfiction reading from their work and also sharing their expertise through master classes.

The English department’s creative writing program offers the public readings and classes from distinguished writers through the Anne and William Axton Reading Series. Here’s the spring 2018 schedule:

Feb. 8-9 – Kristen Radtke, a writer-illustrator whose graphic nonfiction book “Imagine Wanting Only This” was published last year, will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the University Writing Center, Ekstrom Library, and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building. Formerly with Sarabande Books in Louisville, she now is art director and New York editor of The Believer magazine; her writing and comics have appeared in The New Yorker, Virginia Quarterly Review and Oxford American.

March 1-2 – Tess Taylor, author of the poetry collections “The Forage House” and “Work & Days,” will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. March 1 in Bingham Poetry Room, Ekstrom Library, and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. March 2 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building. She is on-air poetry commentator for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and chairs the National Book Critics Circle poetry committee. The New York Times named “Work & Days” one of the 10 best books of poetry in 2016.

March 29-30 – Jos Charles, author of the poetry collections “feeld” and “safe space,” will read poems at 7:30 p.m. March 29 in Bingham Poetry Room, Ekstrom Library, and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. March 30 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building. Her “feeld” was a winner of the 2017 National Poetry Series. Charles also is founding editor of the transgender literary journal Them.

For more information visit louisville.edu/english/creative-writing/axton-reading-series or contact Kiki Petrosino at 502-852-2186 or cmpetr04@louisville.edu.