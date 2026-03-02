Spring Art Market 2025 at Center for Rural Development
The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Sheltowee Artisans
Spring Art Market
Spring Art Market 2025 at Center for Rural Development
Join us for a spring art market at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY. Shop from local artists and makers, food trucks & more!
For more information call 606-219-0759 or visit sheltoweeartisans.org/
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink