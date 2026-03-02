Spring Art Market 2025 at Center for Rural Development

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Spring Art Market 2025 at Center for Rural Development

Join us for a spring art market at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY. Shop from local artists and makers, food trucks & more!

For more information call 606-219-0759 or visit sheltoweeartisans.org/

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink
606-219-0759
