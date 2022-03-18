Spring Bouquet Paint Party at Ky Movers and Makers

Kentucky Movers and Makers 130 N. Seminary St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Spring Bouquet Paint Party at Ky Movers and Makers

Grab your friends and join us! No painting experience needed!

Step-by-step instructions will be provided to complete an 11x14 Spring bouquet canvas painting. All materials provided. This is a relaxing and fun class. Ages 12 + up.

$40.00 (non members)10% off members

FOOD AND BEVERAGES: You are welcome to bring in any food and non-alcoholic drink to enjoy during class.

Register online: https://placefull.com/paint-party-with-jeanie-and-beth

For more information call (270) 825-8144 or visit placefull.com/paint-party-with-jeanie-and-beth

Crafts, Kids & Family, Workshops
