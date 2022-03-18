Spring Bouquet Paint Party at Ky Movers and Makers
to
Kentucky Movers and Makers 130 N. Seminary St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Paint Party with Jeanie and Beth
Paint Party with Jeanie and Beth
Spring Bouquet Paint Party at Ky Movers and Makers
Grab your friends and join us! No painting experience needed!
Step-by-step instructions will be provided to complete an 11x14 Spring bouquet canvas painting. All materials provided. This is a relaxing and fun class. Ages 12 + up.
$40.00 (non members)10% off members
FOOD AND BEVERAGES: You are welcome to bring in any food and non-alcoholic drink to enjoy during class.
Register online: https://placefull.com/paint-party-with-jeanie-and-beth
For more information call (270) 825-8144 or visit placefull.com/paint-party-with-jeanie-and-beth