Spring Bouquet Paint Party at Ky Movers and Makers

Grab your friends and join us! No painting experience needed!

Step-by-step instructions will be provided to complete an 11x14 Spring bouquet canvas painting. All materials provided. This is a relaxing and fun class. Ages 12 + up.

$40.00 (non members)10% off members

FOOD AND BEVERAGES: You are welcome to bring in any food and non-alcoholic drink to enjoy during class.

Register online: https://placefull.com/paint-party-with-jeanie-and-beth

For more information call (270) 825-8144 or visit placefull.com/paint-party-with-jeanie-and-beth