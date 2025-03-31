Spring Break Camp at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Spring Break Camp at KMAC

(March 31st - April 4th) Get creative with KMAC for Spring Break! Campers will learn about many different art processes and materials such as painting, fiber art, printmaking, sculpture, and wood collage. Each day, campers will make unique pieces of art to take home. Come for one day, a few days, or the whole week! For ages 7-11.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/spring-camps

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-03-31 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-03-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-03-31 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-03-31 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-01 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-01 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-01 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-02 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-03 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-03 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-03 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-04 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-04 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at KMAC - 2025-04-04 09:00:00 ical