Spring Discovery Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Explore the Arboretum as the first signs of spring appear! Discover the budding plants and trees. Become one with nature as you take in the beautiful sounds of chirping birds. Meet us at the Mahr Welcome Center to begin our unique journey!
For more information call (270) 584-9017.
