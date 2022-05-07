× Expand Dawn Garvin/Patti Owen Find something special for Mom or for your home.

Spring Fling Art & Craft Show at Rough River Dam

This 2nd annual art and craft show will take place on the front lawn area at Rough River Dam State Resort Park. Among the items the vendors will showcase will be jewelry, home decor, wooden items, ceramics, and even baked goods.

For more information call 270-257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov