Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Spring Fling Art & Craft Show at Rough River Dam

This 2nd annual art and craft show will take place on the front lawn area at Rough River Dam State Resort Park. Among the items the vendors will showcase will be jewelry, home decor, wooden items, ceramics, and even baked goods.

For more information call 270-257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
270-257-2311
