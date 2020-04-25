Spring Fling Arts Festival in Lawrenceburg

Frame Clinic & Art Alley 100 W. Court St, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Spring Fling Arts Festival in Lawrenceburg

Spring in downtown Lawrenceburg is a wonderful time to celebrate our talented artists with the annual Spring Fling Art Festival. There will be demonstrations and items for sale by juried artists, a table set up for kids to paint, food for sale from Chuck’s BBQ Food Truck, and beverages available from Bourbon Street on Main. Additional activities are also being planned. Make plans to join us.

For more information call (502) 353-4238 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/spring-fling-arts-festival/

Frame Clinic & Art Alley 100 W. Court St, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
