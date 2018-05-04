Spring Fling Trunk & Art Show at Rough River Dam

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Find fashions, jewelry, hats, food and artwork at the first annual show. Shopping will be from 5 to 8 pm. on Friday and continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Register for the "Make a Paper Hat" class where you'll learn to create a fun Derby fashion hat. The class is for all ages and will have a small fee. Enjoy the Kentucky Derby Race in the lobby with other guests and end the weekend Saturday evening with Karaoke in the Terrace Room.

For more information call 270-257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Leisure & Recreation
2702572311
