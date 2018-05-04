Spring Fling Trunk & Art Show at Rough River Dam

Find fashions, jewelry, hats, food and artwork at the first annual show. Shopping will be from 5 to 8 pm. on Friday and continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Register for the "Make a Paper Hat" class where you'll learn to create a fun Derby fashion hat. The class is for all ages and will have a small fee. Enjoy the Kentucky Derby Race in the lobby with other guests and end the weekend Saturday evening with Karaoke in the Terrace Room.

For more information call 270-257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov