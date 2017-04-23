Spring Garden Expo at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Join the fun as we get ready for gardening! Whether you like vegetable gardens, flower gardens or just want to have a lush lawn there's something for you at this event! We'll begin with a variety of educational presentations and wrap up with our popular "plant and seed swap". You are encouraged to bring extra plants, seeds, cuttings, bulbs, ornaments and/or garden magazines to "swap" with other gardeners.

For more information call 270-487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov