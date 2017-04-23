Spring Garden Expo at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Join the fun as we get ready for gardening! Whether you like vegetable gardens, flower gardens or just want to have a lush lawn there's something for you at this event! We'll begin with a variety of educational presentations and wrap up with our popular "plant and seed swap". You are encouraged to bring extra plants, seeds, cuttings, bulbs, ornaments and/or garden magazines to "swap" with other gardeners.

For more information call 270-487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

270-487-8481

