× Expand Sheila Rush Participants looking over plants they wish to "swap".

Spring Garden Expo at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Enjoy some interactive garden demonstrations, network with garden enthusiasts and then join in the plant & seed swap! There's no better way to spend a spring afternoon! Feel free to bring bulbs, seeds, splits, starts, potted plants, even gardening magazines to swap with other garden enthusiasts.

Vendors welcome but must be theme related. Please call the park to register.

FREE

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site