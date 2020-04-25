Spring Gospel Concert at Mountain Arts Center
Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
• Acts Include: Karen Peck & New River • The Primitive Quartet
• Showtime: 6:45pm
• Tickets: $27.00 Lower Level • $22.00 Upper Level • $24.00 Lower Level Group (15+) • $19.00 Upper Level Group (15+)
For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com
