Spring Guided Hike - John James Audubon State Park

 Join our naturalist on a free guided hike through the trails of our Nature Preserve, as we look for nature’s signs of spring. This 1.1-mile hike will offer participants a look at Audubon’s hilly forest, an overlooking glimpse of Wilderness Lake, and a jaunt through a wooded valley--so much diversity in one place. Questions can be directed to Lisa Hoffman at (502)782-9727 or lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420
