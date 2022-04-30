× Expand Spring Lawn and Garden Fair Spring Lawn and Garden Fair

Spring Lawn and Garden Fair at Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us for the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners 8th Annual Lawn & Garden Fair!

Hosted by the Hopkins County Extension Office, the FREE event features informational sessions, demos, resources, vendors, a silent auction, plant sales, door prizes, and food trucks! There are also several activities for the kiddos!

This is the first year the event will be held at the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center in Mahr Park Arboretum. Rain or shine!

For additional information please contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 270-821-3650!