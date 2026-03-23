Spring Open House at South Union Shaker Village

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South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

Spring Open House at South Union Shaker Village  

Join us in welcoming warmer weather with our Spring Open House! The South Union Gift Shop will feature new merchandise, as well as tried and true favorites. Guests will have the opportunity to shop from several local craft vendors, including our own Shakertown Spirits Bourbon!

Saturday, April 18, 202610am - 4pm Centre House / South Union Shaker Village

No admission charge.

For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com

Info

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
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