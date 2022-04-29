Spring Plant Sale at Yew Dell Gardens – Member Preview

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale - For Members ONLY

FREE/For members ONLY.

For Yew Dell’s 20th Anniversary, staff are excited to resume the Spring Plant Sale – Member Preview tradition! Current Members will have exclusive access to the Plant Sale bounty starting at 5 p.m. There will be a cash bar, light hors d’oeuvres, and a lively plant discussion in the Gheens Barn at 7 p.m. Photos and details about our upcoming Castle Terrace Project will be shared. For in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry.

For more information call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar