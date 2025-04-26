× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale

Spring Plant Sale at Yew Dell Gardens

Free with Admission.

If you need plants, this is the place to be! Yew Dell’s annual Spring Plant Sale is the garden event of the season featuring hundreds of varieties of annuals, perennials and a little bit of everything. Everything is produced right in their nursery, and guests get access to Yew Dell’s incredibly-knowledgeable horticulture staff. Once you’ve filled your cart with plants, stop by Martha Lee’s Kitchen for some of Chef Mike Ross’s awesome fare to fuel you up for planting once you get home. Hit the Garden Gift Shop before you leave to round out a great day in the garden.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org