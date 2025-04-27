× Expand old mulkey state historic site Green Simple Leaf Background Poster - 1 Garden enthusiasts are invited to bring their extra seeds, bulbs, cuttings,starts and other garden related items to share with other garden enthusiasts.Gardening related vendors are welcome to join the fun but must register with the park.

Spring Plant and Seed Swap at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

For more information call 2704878481 or visit parks.ky.gov/events