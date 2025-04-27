Spring Plant and Seed Swap at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

to

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 1819 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Spring Plant and Seed Swap at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Garden enthusiasts are invited to bring their extra seeds, bulbs, cuttings,

starts and other garden related items to share with other garden enthusiasts.

Gardening related vendors are welcome to join the fun but must register with the park.

For more information call 2704878481 or visit parks.ky.gov/events

Info

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 1819 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167
Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Outdoor
2704878481
to
Google Calendar - Spring Plant and Seed Swap at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2025-04-27 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Plant and Seed Swap at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2025-04-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Plant and Seed Swap at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2025-04-27 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Plant and Seed Swap at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse - 2025-04-27 14:00:00 ical