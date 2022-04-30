Spring Plow Day at Homeplace on Green River

to

Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Rd., (Hwy 55), Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Spring Plow Day at Homeplace on Green River

Take a step back in time and join us for our annual Plow Day on April 30, 2022, from 9-5 est. The main event is a showcase of teams of mules and horses from all over the region demonstrating their plowing skills. This family-friendly festival also features an antique tractor show, original arts/crafts, free demonstrations of historical trades and activities, learning opportunities about farming, beekeeping, lard rendering, and more, live music, great food, kiddie barrel train, petting farm, and pony rides, a hay maze, and much more!

Just $20 a vehicle to enter and enjoy all the activities! Do not miss it!

For more information call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org

Info

Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Rd., (Hwy 55), Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
270.789.0006
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Plow Day at Homeplace on Green River - 2022-04-30 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Plow Day at Homeplace on Green River - 2022-04-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Plow Day at Homeplace on Green River - 2022-04-30 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Plow Day at Homeplace on Green River - 2022-04-30 09:00:00 ical