× Expand Homeplace on Green River Plow Day and Spring Festival

Spring Plow Day at Homeplace on Green River

Take a step back in time and join us for our annual Plow Day on April 30, 2022, from 9-5 est. The main event is a showcase of teams of mules and horses from all over the region demonstrating their plowing skills. This family-friendly festival also features an antique tractor show, original arts/crafts, free demonstrations of historical trades and activities, learning opportunities about farming, beekeeping, lard rendering, and more, live music, great food, kiddie barrel train, petting farm, and pony rides, a hay maze, and much more!

Just $20 a vehicle to enter and enjoy all the activities! Do not miss it!

For more information call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org