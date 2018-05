Spring Trade Days at Fort Boonesborough State Park

Memorial Day weekend join us at the Fort for Spring Trade Days. 18th century merchants will gather to sell their goods. Visit the different camps, throw a tomahawk, tour the museum and learn about the history of Daniel Boone. There will be a free trolley for overflow parking and this programming is free with normal admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov