Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School

Spring Writers’ Retreat

Troublesome Creek Writers’ Retreats are a fun and interesting experience offered a couple of times a year in the spring and late fall seasons on the Hindman Settlement School campus. The retreats are facilitated by various writers associated with Hindman Settlement School. While these relaxing retreats don’t serve as a structured writing workshop, most of the retreat time is set aside for writing in a peaceful environment away from the hustle of everyday life.

The 2019 Spring Writers’ Retreat will take place April 12-14, 2019 and will be facilitated by writer Dana Wildsmith.

