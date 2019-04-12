Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School

to Google Calendar - Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School - 2019-04-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School - 2019-04-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School - 2019-04-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School - 2019-04-12 18:00:00

Hindman Settlement School 71 Center Street, Hindman, Kentucky 41822

Spring Writers’ Retreat

Troublesome Creek Writers’ Retreats are a fun and interesting experience offered a couple of times a year in the spring and late fall seasons on the Hindman Settlement School campus. The retreats are facilitated by various writers associated with Hindman Settlement School. While these relaxing retreats don’t serve as a structured writing workshop, most of the retreat time is set aside for writing in a peaceful environment away from the hustle of everyday life.

The 2019 Spring Writers’ Retreat will take place April 12-14, 2019 and will be facilitated by writer Dana Wildsmith.

For more information visit hindmansettlement.org

Info
Hindman Settlement School 71 Center Street, Hindman, Kentucky 41822 View Map
to Google Calendar - Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School - 2019-04-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School - 2019-04-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School - 2019-04-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Writers’ Retreat at Hindman Settlement School - 2019-04-12 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Submit Yours