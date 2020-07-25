Squeeze at the Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Squeeze at the Louisville Palace

Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Info

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music
502-883-5774
