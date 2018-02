St. Elizabeth Healthcare Girls' Basketball Sweet 16 at BB&T Arena

Wednesday, March 7– First Round

• Session 1 – 12pm and 1:30pm

• Session 2 – 6:30pm and 8:00pm

Thursday, March 8 – First Round

• Session 3 – 12pm and 1:30pm

• Session 4 – 6:30pm and 8:00pm

Friday, March 9 – Quarterfinals

• Session 5 – 12pm and 1:30pm

• Session 6 – 6:30pm and 8pm

Saturday, March 10 – Semifinals

• Session 7 - 6:30pm and 8pm

Sunday, March 11 – Final

• Session 8 - 2:00pm

Doors: One Hour Before Each Session

Advance Tickets: Reserved - $16.50, $11

Day Of Tickets: Reserved - $18, $13

Parking: $5.00 CASH ONLY

For more information visit thebbtarena.com