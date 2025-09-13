× Expand St. Francis Seraph Fest - OTR Sept 13 and 14 St. Francis Seraph Fest - OTR Sept 13 and 14

St. Francis Seraph Fest - OTR Cincinnati

Mark your calendars for Sept. 13 - 14. The plaza in the front of the Historic church and courtyard will be the setting for this new exciting event. There are several bands scheduled to play at various times in the courtyard. Food and drinks (beer and wine) will be for sale. We want people to be welcome in the Heart of Over the Rhine! Come out and show everyone the great things happening in our city! Entry fee includes voucher toward purchase of food and drink.

Date and Time: Saturday, 13 September 2025 at 12:00 to Sunday, 14 September 2025 at 19:00

Venue details: 10 West Liberty Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Festivals | Live Music

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00

For more information follow on Facebook: St. Francis Seraph Church