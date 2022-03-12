St. Patrick's Dance at Rough River Dam State Park

Wear a bit of green and grab your dancing shoes for the Friends of Rough River annual St. Patrick's Dance held at Rough River Dam State Resort Park in their conference center. A buffet dinner will be served in Grayson's Landing Restaurant. Lodge rooms and cottages will be discounted for the weekend. Guests will enjoy the music of The Habit Band, who will play lots of current and past favorites

For more information call 270-257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov