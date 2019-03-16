St. Patrick's Eve Party at Rough River Dam State Park

Free St. Patrick's Eve Dance with music provided by The Hiding Band from Louisville. During the dance intermission guests will enjoy Irish Folk Dances and Music by Berea Festival Folk Dancers and the Guilderoy Byrne Folk Band. Irish beverages available and special buffet menu served at the Grayson's Landing Restaurant.

For more information call 270-257-2311.