St. Patrick's Weekend at Ft. Boonesborough State Park
Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Everyone is Irish this weekend. We will have scheduled times for a shamrock hunt, camper decoration contest, treasure hunt, free putt-putt, and lots more. There is a continental breakfast on Sunday. This event is for registered campers only.
For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit parksky.gov
Info
Food & Drink, Kids & Family