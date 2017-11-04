Stained Glass “Bourbon” Ornaments at Kentucky Artisan Center

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Stained Glass "Bourbon" Ornaments at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Marlene Dennis, of Louisville, will demonstrate her ‘Bourbon Glass’ ornaments created from stained glass from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center.

Once Dennis started learning stained glass, she says she was hooked. Having always loved glass, crystals and natural stones, she found that with stained glass the possibilities were endless.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403
